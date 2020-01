Britain’s Got Talent finalist and West End star, Ben Hart, is coming to Medina Theatre on Saturday, February 29th.

Described by David Walliams as ‘the living embodiment of magic’, Ben Hart conjures a show that shines a light on the darkest corners of your imagination.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm costs £17 per adult and £15 for concessions. There’s not many tickets left, so book yours now here or by calling 01983 823884.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne