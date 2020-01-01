Story Festival comes to Newport Quay
The IW Story Festival has evolved from its beginnings in the Youth Zone at the IW Literary Festival to become an independent, two-day story festival, re-located to a venue at the centre of the Island.
The event will bring exceptional national and local authors, performers, story-tellers and fun activities, dedicated to the enjoyment of children and family audiences.
Headliners for the inaugural event include Winnie the Witch illustrator, Korky Paul and writer and illustrator Nick Sharratt, well-known for his work with Jacqueline Wilson, Julia Donaldson and Jeremy Strong.
The Riverside Centre, at Newport Quay will host the event from 21st-22nd February 2020, from 10.30am-4pm.
Supported by Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council and other generous sponsors and benefactors. Visit www.iwstoryfestival.com for more details.