Charity crisis appeal

Wessex Cancer Trust has received backing from former football manager, Harry Redknapp, following the launch of their crisis appeal.

The self-funded charity which provides free emotional and practical support to people living with cancer on the Isle of Wight, in Hampshire and Dorset, launched the appeal to raise £600,000 by January 31st, or it could be forced to close.

The charity has seen a 30% increase in demand for its services this year. It has also been hit by a 65% reduction in people leaving a gift in their will and the decline in the high street which has seen its shop sales fall by 15%. A large, previously notified gift has been delayed and together these factors have tipped the charity into a crisis situation.

Popular television personality, Harry Redknapp, visited the centre in Bournemouth and called on people to support the charity. In a post on his Instagram page, he said: “Had a great day meeting Fred Dinenage and amazing local charity, Wessex Cancer Trust, who need urgent support. I’m going to help them, can you too?”

Every year, Wessex Cancer Trust supports around 11,000 people through its four cancer support centres, which provide a drop-in service, professional counselling, complementary therapies, activities, support groups and courses. It also provides transport on its Daisy Buses, outreach services and a popular Sing for Life choir.

Barry Rinaldi, Wessex Cancer Trust’s Chairman, said: “We have never needed to run a crisis appeal before but now urgently need to raise £600,000 by 31 January 2020. If we fail, we will not be there for the 165,000 people who will be facing a cancer diagnosis by 2030 and their loved ones.”