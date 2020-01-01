2020 Dates for your Diary

 

• Story Festival: 21st-22nd February

• Isle of Wight Speed Trials: 28th-29th March

• Isle of Wight Spectrum Festival: April 25th

• Isle of Wight Radio’s 30th birthday: April 2020

• Floating aqua park opens at Tapnell Farm: Spring

• All Along the Riverbank: Saturday, May 2nd

• Isle of Wight Challenge: 2nd-3rd May

• Walk the Wight 30th year: Sunday, May 10th

• Round the Island Race: Saturday, May 30th

• Riverfest: Saturday, May 30th

• Isle of Wight Festival 50th anniversary of 1970: 11th-14th June

• Sandham Grounds Sky Nets: Open in time for the summer

• Revamp Festival: Sunday, July 5th

• The Great Wonderfest: 6th-10th August

• Jack Up the Summer: 7th-9th August

• Cowes Week: August 8th -15th

• Sail GP: 14th-15th August

• Garlic Festival: 15th-16th August

• IW Scooter Rally Weekender: 28th-31st August

• 60th Offshore Powerboat Weekend: 29th-30th August

• Experience1970: 5th-6th September

• Sweetcorn Fayre: 26th & 27th September

• Fan TC Con 2: Saturday, October 31st

in Local News

You may also like

Charity crisis appeal