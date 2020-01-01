2020 Dates for your Diary
• Story Festival: 21st-22nd February
• Isle of Wight Speed Trials: 28th-29th March
• Isle of Wight Spectrum Festival: April 25th
• Isle of Wight Radio’s 30th birthday: April 2020
• Floating aqua park opens at Tapnell Farm: Spring
• All Along the Riverbank: Saturday, May 2nd
• Isle of Wight Challenge: 2nd-3rd May
• Walk the Wight 30th year: Sunday, May 10th
• Round the Island Race: Saturday, May 30th
• Riverfest: Saturday, May 30th
• Isle of Wight Festival 50th anniversary of 1970: 11th-14th June
• Sandham Grounds Sky Nets: Open in time for the summer
• Revamp Festival: Sunday, July 5th
• The Great Wonderfest: 6th-10th August
• Jack Up the Summer: 7th-9th August
• Cowes Week: August 8th -15th
• Sail GP: 14th-15th August
• Garlic Festival: 15th-16th August
• IW Scooter Rally Weekender: 28th-31st August
• 60th Offshore Powerboat Weekend: 29th-30th August
• Experience1970: 5th-6th September
• Sweetcorn Fayre: 26th & 27th September
• Fan TC Con 2: Saturday, October 31st