Panto Guide

29th November-8th December
Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp
at Trinity Theatre, Cowes.

7th-8th December
Cinderella by IW Theatre Train, at Medina Theatre.

11th-14th December
The Pied Piper of Hamelin, by Shorwell Drama Club.

12th-14th December
King Arthur & the Knights of the Round Table
at Freshwater Memorial Hall.

13th-15th December
Cinderella by Ventnor Theatre Group
at Ventnor Winter Gardens.

14th-15th December
Snow White by Amy White Theatre, at East Cowes Town Hall.

21st-31st December
Dick Whittington at Medina Theatre.

22nd December-2nd January
Aladdin By Spotlight IW at Shanklin Theatre.

11th December-5th January
Aladdin at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth.

14th December-5th January
Peter Pan at Mayflower, Southampton.

15th, 16th and 22nd February
Sleeping Beauty by The Wight Strollers, at Medina Theatre.

