Panto Guide
29th November-8th December
Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp
at Trinity Theatre, Cowes.
7th-8th December
Cinderella by IW Theatre Train, at Medina Theatre.
11th-14th December
The Pied Piper of Hamelin, by Shorwell Drama Club.
12th-14th December
King Arthur & the Knights of the Round Table
at Freshwater Memorial Hall.
13th-15th December
Cinderella by Ventnor Theatre Group
at Ventnor Winter Gardens.
14th-15th December
Snow White by Amy White Theatre, at East Cowes Town Hall.
21st-31st December
Dick Whittington at Medina Theatre.
22nd December-2nd January
Aladdin By Spotlight IW at Shanklin Theatre.
11th December-5th January
Aladdin at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth.
14th December-5th January
Peter Pan at Mayflower, Southampton.
15th, 16th and 22nd February
Sleeping Beauty by The Wight Strollers, at Medina Theatre.