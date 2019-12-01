Christmas at The Needes

Christmas is coming to The Needles, so expect sacks of festive fun and a twinkly atmosphere for 2019 — as well as the new ‘Star of Wonder’ theme.

Enjoy a sparkling Wight Christmas at The Needles Landmark Attraction this December from 10am-5pm on December 7th & 8th, 14th & 15th, 21st, 22nd & final date December 23rd!

The team are excited to announce the brand new pre-booking system. Just call: 752401 to book your visit. £8 per person includes a quality gift, a free mince pie and cream and a quality ‘elves gift’.

Forget presents, tinsel and turkey sandwiches. What could make Christmas more magical than meeting Father Christmas, the man himself? At The Needles, you’ll find the very ‘authentic’ Santa Claus in residence. For 2019, Mrs Claus will also be back and looking after all of her busy little elves workshops.

Indulge in a free mince pie and cream, and enjoy free parking and 10% off in the retail outlets — including Taste of The Wight, Alum Bay Glass, Pier Head and the wonderful IW Sweet Manufactory.

The Needles are offering special winter pricing on the children’s attractions, which will be charged at £2 per person.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can find Santa’s breakfast special in Cafe Marconi’s, along with Santa’s favourite winter warmer meals, plus festive mince pies and speciality coffee.

Looking for something special for your loved one this Christmas? The Needles’ handmade Alum Bay Glass makes for the perfect gift and the extensive showroom displays a myriad of exquisite glassware in a variety of different colours and shapes.

The Isle of Wight Sweet Manufactory is a must too. Watch the sweet makers create treats you’ll find nowhere else, before sampling the results. Hard boiled sweets in every imaginable flavour make perfect gifts for all the family. Visit the Pier Head Shopping Emporium for a wide selection of gifts for all tastes and budgets , from stocking fillers to beautiful handcrafted items. The Taste of the Wight outlet will also be ideal shopping for those all important local flavours.

*All rides have a ‘Winter’s Special’ price but will not be open at one time. Rides will be limited by ride closing times, inclement weather and demand.

*Anybody who wishes to use the children’s rides and does not have a ticket to see Santa will be charged a small fee.