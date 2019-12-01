Make plans for the year ahead - by Amy Hosell, Glanvilles Damant

There are cupboards full of sinful treats and trees decorated with twinkly lights down every street.

The Christmas season is a time of great joy and anticipation with families coming together to celebrate the good fortune of the last year. A time for eating too much turkey, getting merry on sherry and exchanging presents.

When I sit back and think about the last year, I realise just how fortunate I have been. In October I completed my training and qualified as a Solicitor at Glanvilles Damant Legal Services into the Private Client Department specialising in Wills, Probate and Powers of Attorney. I have only been able to do this with the love and support of my family and colleagues who have backed me every step of the way. I understand that not everybody is as fortunate as me and that is why I am making it my priority, not only during this festive season but moving forward to make everybody feel accepted and included, no matter what.

My role as a Solicitor is not only to know the law, but to make sure my clients understand it too

It is with this motivation that I am taking the time to learn British Sign Language. Although I have got a long way to go, I know that by making the effort to learn the basics it will make a difference to my clients’ lives. My role as a Solicitor is not only to know the law, but to make sure my clients understand it too. Being aware of their positon and what is in their best interests. For this same reason, I have also completed training on caring for people living with dementia and become an autism ambassador.

As you also begin to reflect on the past year and make plans for the year ahead, don’t forget to review your legal affairs. Whether it be your Will, Powers of Attorney or just having a general chat with your loved ones about your wishes, don’t leave it too late to make sure everything has been taken care of. Too many people put off dealing with their Will or Lasting Power of Attorney because of difficult family situations or because it is something they simply do not wish to think about. In the fullness of time, this can cause a lot of extra stress for loved ones when having to deal with the consequences. Assets may fall into the wrong hands and those left behind may find themselves in financial hardship.

For peace of mind this festive season, with clear and straightforward advice, contact Amy Hosell at Glanvilles Damant Legal Services on 527878 or email [email protected]

From all of the team at Glanvilles Damant, we wish you a

very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!