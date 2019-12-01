Carol Service at the Donkey Sanctuary

The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary’s annual Carol Service.

the Isle of Wight’s annual Carol Service will take place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December. 14 and 15 December.

Join the traditional service held by Rev Keith and Lay preacher Rita, while singing along to carols aided by the willing donkeys! Live music will be performed by Wight Accordian Group. Finish the day with tea and cake in the warm cosy cafe. An event not to be missed.

Tel (01983) 852693 or visit

www.iowdonkeysanctuary.org.