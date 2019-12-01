Brighstone Christmas Tree Festival returns
Brighstone Christmas Tree Festival is back and bigger than ever, with a packed schedule and sensational display of more than 250 Christmas trees.
The themed trees will be displayed at eight venues, from 10am to 5pm on December 5th-8th at IW Pearl, The Wilberforce Hall, St Mary’s Church, The Methodist Church, The Three Bishops, Brighstone Social Club, Mottistone Church and The Sun Inn, Hulverstone.
There will be craft fairs, a mini market, Santa’s Grotto, Snowflake Disco, face-painting, free park & ride from IW Pearl, cake raffles, free mulled wine, refreshments and musical entertainment. A competition for the best decorated mini tree will be held for the children. Trees can be purchased from Brighstone Community Library for £3. Return it to the library by December 3rd.
The festivities will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, December 4th, with Mountbatten Hospice’s ‘Light up a Life’ carol service and tree Lighting at St Mary’s Church, Brighstone.
Free admission to all venues, donations welcomed. Three venues will stay open until January 2nd. Full schedule of events and opening hours at www.bxtf.org.