Launched in September this year, Wight Holiday Lettings is a refreshing, new, local agency for marketing and managing all kinds of holiday lets here on the beautiful Isle of Wight.

They are part of the Island-based Trigg & Co group, so you can be confident in the excellent quality of service and dedication to owners and guests alike.

Wight Holiday Lettings started their business with the idea of doing things differently from the big national chains. To bring a passion to creating brilliant Island holiday breaks without compromise. Unlike many other companies, Wight Holiday Lettings ONLY deal with the beautiful Isle of Wight. The expert staff are local and deal only with properties that meet their standards in great locations. Cottages and apartments are fully managed, sparkling clean, well equipped and regularly inspected.

The local agency deal with owners and guests face-to-face and provide genuine local support and advice. They believe providing the best customer service to owners and guests is fundamental to what a holiday letting agency should provide.

The team are based at Trigg House in Newport, and are available to deal with bookings, enquiries and queries 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The properties are marketed across a wide range of booking sites and platforms, reaching the widest possible audience for owners, and providing truly flexible options for visitors.

Being part of the Trigg Group gives Wight Holiday Lettings financial strength, local offices and staff who know every inch of the Island. Led by Chris Treasure, the team have years of experience in the holiday lettings industry, having worked with national agencies and locally. The directors have experience of managing their own holiday lets, which means they really understand what matters to owners and guests.

Visit www.wightholidaylettings.co.uk for more information.