December 2019

In this months issue read local news from your area.

Read John Hannam’s interview with ‘Wet Wet Wet’s’ Marti Pellow.

This months island story is about the focuses on not being alone at Christmas, and provides information about support groups and events on the island.

This years local pantomimes can also be found listed.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Hovertravel, Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, West Wight Co-op, Mountbatten shops and Central shops and many more.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

West Wight – December issue

Central & North – December issue

East Wight – December issue

South Wight – December issue