Groups, organisations and activities which can help combat loneliess this winter

Men’s Sheds: www.menssheds.org.uk/find-a-shed

Cowes Men’s Shed

Men in Sheds at Aspire Ryde

Nettlestone and Seaview Shed

Brading Men’s Shed

Newport Garden Shed

Ventnor Shed

Shanklin Shed at Winchester House

Older Voices at The Isobel Community Cafe, Newport: Facebook @TheIsobelCentreCafe

The Salvation Army, Newport: www.salvationarmy.org.uk/isle-wight

Monday. 10am-2pm Friendship Café

Tuesday. 10am-2pm Friendship Café and Denim & Doughnuts

Wednesday. 10am-1pm Friendship Café. 1pm Circle of Friends Lunch.

Occasional coffee mornings – ring for details

Friday. 10am-2pm Community drop-in (Run by Fellowship House)

Saturday. 10am-2pm Community drop-in (Run by Fellowship House)

Also, find out more about the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner on Facebook by searching Salvation Army Christmas Lunch.

Age UK Isle of Wight: www.ageuk.org.uk/isleofwight/

Age UK Isle of Wight are for the fourth year running inviting Islanders to join them in the comfort of the deluxe screen at Cineworld Cinemas throughout December, to watch exclusive screenings of your favourite classic Christmas films.

For 2019, they are showing….

The Holiday – Sunday 1st December at 4.30pm (Rated 12A)

The Santa Clause – Sunday 8th December at 4.30pm

Elf – Sunday 15th December at 4.30pm

For a donation of £10 Adult, £5 Children (Under 14) or £25 Family (two adults, two children) you will receive admission to the screening of your choice along with a fun filled themed Christmas pack. Each classic film is showing for one night only so reserve your place today by visiting: bit.ly/Film19 , through Facebook @AgeUKIW or by calling (01983) 301343.

Home Instead: www.homeinstead.co.uk/isle-of-wight

Isle of Wight WI: www.thewi.org.uk or search ‘Isle of Wight WI’ on Facebook

Independent Arts: www.independentarts.co.uk

Creative Cafe, every Monday from 10am–12 noon at the Methodist Church Hall, Quay St, Newport.

WOW Women’s Centre, 4/5 St James Street, Newport: www.wightdash.co.uk or @wowiowwightdash on Facebook. WOW! is free and open to all women, girls and young children from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday.

Anxiety Cafe: Every Wednesday 10.30am – 12.30pm at the “Little Hall” Methodist Church hall, Quay Street, Newport, PO30 5BA.

First Monday of the month 5–6pm and third Wednesday of the month 5–6pm at: Suite 1, 30 Quay Street, Newport.

Freshwater meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month 4–5pm and fourth Tuesday of the month 4–5pm at: Freshwater Coffee House, 5 School Green Rd, Freshwater.

Timeout Cafe at St John’s Church, Ryde: 4th Wednesday of every month. 1.30pm. Light lunch, activities, chat and games.

Community Action Isle of Wight: Upcoming volunteer fair in January at The Riverside Centre.

Community Spirited: Call 280621 or visit www.communityspirited.com

Brading Youth and Community Centre, High Street, Brading (opposite the Town Car Park):

Every Monday & Friday – Old School Cafe 10am – 1pm – with activities – raising funds for the BCP

1 st & 3 rd Friday of every month – Off key ‘singalong’ – fun singing sessions. Brading Youth & Community Centre

4th Friday of every month– Youth Club for Adults, come and join the fun. Brading Youth & Community Centre

& 3 Friday of every month – Off key ‘singalong’ – fun singing sessions. Brading Youth & Community Centre 4th Friday of every month– Youth Club for Adults, come and join the fun. Brading Youth & Community Centre Sunday 8 th December 2pm – WI – Carol Service – St Mary’s Church. Tea & Mince pies.

December 2pm – WI – Carol Service – St Mary’s Church. Tea & Mince pies. Tuesday 10th December – Brading Christmas Carol Service, Brading Town Hall . Salvation Army Band

The Marigold Royale, Ryde: Open their doors on a Friday for older people to socialise with lunch and plenty of refreshments. Call 611531 for more information.

The Lounge at Monkton Arts: Facebook @Monktonarts

Off Key Community Choir, Shanklin Methodist Church: Tuesdays 6.30pm-8pm

Wight Notes Choir at Ryde Academy: Thursday 7.30pm-9.30pm. Free trial.

Board IOW, Newport: Daytime boardgame sessions. Contact Karen at www.boardiow.co.uk or 716710 for more information.

The December Social Evening – Wednesday 11th December

The Big Board Retro Games Christmas Party – Monday 16th December

Board Games & Gin Festive Evening – Friday 20th December

LBGTQ+ Quiz and board games night – Tuesday 6th January

The January Social Evening – Tuesday 14th January

Wellbeing Singing Group, St John’s Church, Ryde: Wednesday mornings 11am.

Friends Nearby Isle of Wight: Search on Facebook.

The Crochet Cafe Isle of Wight: Facebook @crochetcafeIOW

People Matter, 1-2 Bernard Way, Newport: www.peoplematteriw.org or call 241494.

The Isle of Wight Hobnobs: www.meetup.com/islandhobnobs/

Christmas Music Quiz in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust. Friday 29th November at 7.30pm. Newclose Cricket Ground.

Ladies Who Lunch Christmas party. Sunday 1st December at 11.45am. Broadway Centre.

Christmas Special Quiz. General knowledge. Thursday, December 19th at 7.45pm. Newclose Cricket Ground.

Christmas Lights Bus Tour with Southern Vectis. Saturday, December 21st at 6.30pm.

These events (and many more) are all listed on the website.

Mountbatten Hospice: www.mountbatten.org.uk (01983) 529511.

Light up a Life Services www.mountbatten.org.uk/light

Arreton: St George’s Church. 12th December at 6.30pm.

Bembridge: Lane End Court (lantern parade) , Holy Trinity CoE (service), 7th December. 5pm at Lane End Court.

Brading: St Mary’s the Virgin Church. 14th December at 6pm.

Brighstone: St Mary’s Church – Brighstone Tree Festival. 4th December at 7pm.

Cowes: Cowes Methodist Church. 5th December at 6.30pm.

Freshwater: St Agnes Church. 8th December at 6pm.



Lake: Thearles Green (outdoor service): 14th December at 12pm.

Newchurch: All Saints Church Hall. 5th December at 6.30pm.

Newport: Mountbatten Hospice (outdoor service). 1st December at 4pm.

Rookley: Rookley Green (outdoor service). 9th December at 6.30pm.

Ryde: Carol service. All Saints Church 18th December at 6.30pm.

Seaview: St Peter’s Church. 7th December at 7pm.

Shanklin: Shanklin URC. 6th December at 7pm.

St Helens: The Vine Inn. 1st December at 7pm.

Ventnor: St Catherine’s Church. 11th December time TBC – see website for details.

Wootton: The Cedars Pub. 5th December at 6.30pm.

Whippingham: Isle of Wight Crematorium. 13th December at 7pm.

Yarmouth: Carols in The Square (outside event). 7th December at 6pm.

Mountbatten’s Annual Carol Service held at All Saints’ Church, Ryde at 6.30pm on Wednesday 18th December.

Christmas Day lunch at Mountbatten – the John Cheverton Centre will be open to the public on Christmas Day serving Christmas lunch. For details, call (01983) 529511.

Christmas Day Service. 11.30am on 25th December in the chapel at Mountbatten.

Mountbatten Concert Series presents Company B. Thursday 5th December at 7.30pm at the John Cheverton Centre. Tickets £10.

Mountbatten Concert Series presents Lucid – Thursday 9th January at the John Cheverton Centre. Tickets £10.

Mountbatten groups open to anyone:

Mountbatten choir – www.mountbatten.org.uk/community-choir

Knit and Knatter – www.mountbatten.org.uk/knit-and-natter

Creative therapies group – www.mountbatten.org.uk/explore-your-creativity

Mountbatten Neighbours involves pairing volunteers with people living with terminal illness in the community. They’re always looking for new people to become Neighbours and also for people who might need a bit of support. Find out more, by calling (01983) 529511.

Mountbatten’s bereavement support is open to anyone? It doesn’t matter if your loved one wasn’t under the charity’s care. You can receive support however you have been bereaved – whether someone has died suddenly, or you have been bereaved by suicide – and however long ago you experienced a death. Mountbatten’s bereavement support service is also free to those who need it, thanks to the incredible generosity and donations from our Island community. You can contact Mountbatten directly for more information on (01983) 529511.

Aspire Ryde: www.aspireryde.org.uk 01983 716020

Aspire Ryde, are hosting Christmas dinner for those who are alone or less fortunate this Christmas. Get in touch for more information. Dover Street, Ryde.

This list is subject to change. Please contact the organisation directly before attending to confirm times, dates, availability and whether there is a cost attached. If you would like to add anything to this list, please email [email protected] with more details.