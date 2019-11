UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) is to hold an information event on its plans for sites at Arreton and Godshill. It will be answering questions at Newclose Cricket Ground, between 1pm and 8pm on 16 December. UKOG says it has no need for “hydraulic fracturing” at either site – which is commonly known as fracking. Lucy Morgan UKOG Reveals Oil Drilling Meeting Date Over Arreton And Godshill Plans was first posted on November 29, 2019 at 10:30 am.©2018 "Isle Of Wight Radio". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at [email protected]