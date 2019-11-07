Ryde Local News – CLLR WAYNE WHITTLE

I was over the moon to hear Ryde Town Council won their bid to access Heritage High Street funding and I would like to thank all councillors who supported the vote in favour.

I’ve just returned home from the October RTC meeting where fellow members voted unanimously for expressing an interest in a further lottery funded ‘Heritage Horizons’ programme that provides grants in excess of £5million to ‘transformative, innovative’ heritage-based proposals with Ryde Theatre/Town Hall in mind.

Ryde Theatre has been a matter of great concern locally for many years in its dilapidated state and is mentioned in the RTC position statement as a priority issue.

The funding programme is the only major grant source to large projects like the theatre so RTC submitting an expression of interest to the fund with the support of the IW Council’s regeneration team is fantastic news for Ryde.

At this first stage RTC would not be committing to purchase, lease or fund the project, if successful IWC would want to discuss how to support the project going forward. The deadline for submission was 11th October.

Would be great to get our local town hall/theatre back up and running for community use via a not-for-profit trust like Shanklin theatre.

We need interested parties to come forward to create a group like Friends of Shanklin Theatre to manage the assets art and community focused future.

The Environment Agency has now completed its remedial works on new drains to let water escape from waterlogged gardens in lower West Hill Road through the flood wall, via none return valve, so it can once again make its way into the Monkton Brook. We even managed to get Monkton Street resurfaced in October, better late than never.

If you’re in the Ryde North East area, drop in and have a coffee at the new ‘Monkton Arts and Lounge Coffee Bar’ in East Street. There’s always something going on down there and such nice folks running the place, it’s brought Monkton Village alive (just around the corner from Monkton Street Shops). Nice cake too.

BY CLLR WAYNE WHITTLE