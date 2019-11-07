Ryde Local News – CLLR KAREN LUCIONI

I have been to various public consultations regarding Nicholson Road and West Acre developments, with so many in the pipeline, although some are only at the preliminary stage and may not happen. I had an opportunity to join the planning committee at Ryde Town Council to keep a closer eye on what is coming through and represent residents views, both positive and negative. If you have a view you would like to chat with me in confidence about, please get in touch on 07506930109.

I submitted a motion to Full Council in October to form a Facilities and Assets Management Committee. This committee would have given members of the public an opportunity to come and ask questions and listen to debate and decisions regarding services and assets of the town council. I will continue to push for this, as being open and transparent where the residents are included is at the heart of everything I do.

We are at the start of a long process to try and take Ryde Theatre back into public hands. We have made an expression of interest to win a bid for £5million to restore this historic building. I am informed it’s a 12-month process so watch this space.

I am still working alongside Fellowship House and residents regarding the issues we have been experiencing in our town. This is working well with great open and honest dialogue that made significant changes. This work is ongoing and both Fellowship House and residents are committed to the process.

I would encourage you all to come to the Ryde Town Council meeting on the first Monday of the month to ask questions about your council. I feel it is so important decisions are made in front of as many of you as possible, I would like to make the gap that sometimes happens with councils and public much narrower. My aim is to always represent you and the views of residents. I look forward to welcoming you to the meeting.

BY CLLR KAREN LUCIONI