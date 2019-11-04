November 2019

This months issue we welcome our new editor Amy Shephard.

Amy has worked as an island journalist for the last 10 years and grew up in the beautiful village of Carisbrooke.

In this months issue read local news from your area.

Read John Hannam’s interview with the nations treasure Dame Judi Dench.

This months island story is about the ‘New Carnival Company’.

Also find out who won at the ‘Isle of Wight Radio Local Hero’ awards.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Hovertravel, Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, West Wight Coop, Mountbatten shops and Spar/Central shops and many more.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

November Beacon 2019 – West Wight

November Beacon 2019 – Central & North

November Beacon 2019 – East Wight

November Beacon 2019 – South Wight