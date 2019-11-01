Polar at Robin Hill

Robin Hill launches first ever Christmas event.

This December will see Robin Hill launch its brand new and spectacular Christmas evening event – POLAR. Running over four weekends in December, the event will feature a stunning new Amphitheatre production that will delight audiences of all ages. The evening will host plenty of other festive activities as part of the award-winning event series at Robin Hill.

Step outside this festive season and experience the thrill of a Christmas dream come true. POLAR promises an enchanting Christmas journey with a spectacular show finale like no other! Take the Winter Woodland Walk through sparkling ancient forests, and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the POLAR Village while you warm up with traditional hot food and drinks. Hop onboard the Big Red Express, where Father Christmas himself takes the wheel, and tip-toe into the POLAR Hollow where you can meet Pippa, the life-sized cuddly polar bear!

Don’t miss Robin Hill’s rides with a winter makeover. The Cows Express Junior Ride perfect for little ones, and the 4D Motion Cinema exclusively showing ‘Santa’s Sleigh Ride’ during POLAR! The event finale is the dazzling Amphitheatre show, POLAR, that follows the magical tale of one boy’s Christmas dream come true, in a sensational dance and acrobatic theatre style production! This new addition to Robin Hill’s annual events calendar promises to be the most magical yet, delighting families of all ages, as well as couples looking for a unique and romantic way to spend a winter’s evening. Glittering displays and enticing festive flavours will transport visitors through a dreamlike evening brimming with all the excitement and anticipation of Christmas Eve, with the finale POLAR show set to be the most spectacular production Robin Hill’s Amphitheatre has ever seen!

“We are delighted to bring this brand new and totally unique experience to the Isle of Wight. We think POLAR could be ‘the’ event for families and loved ones this Christmas”.

The POLAR Village will be the epicentre of the event, where customers can indulge in traditional festive treats, including mulled wine, luxury hot chocolates, roasted marshmallows and

delicious homemade food while soaking up live music and the beautiful woodland lighting displays. Speaking about the new event, Alec Dabell, Managing Director and Owner said: “We are delighted to bring this brand new and totally unique experience to the Isle of Wight. We think POLAR could be ‘the’ event for families and loved ones this Christmas”.

Tickets for this limited capacity event are now on sale, with Frequent Visitor Pass holders eligible for an exclusive discounted rate of just £17.50 for the first four days only of POLAR. For more information, and to book your POLAR experience, visit www.robin-hill.com/POLAR