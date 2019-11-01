An afternoon of inspiring music will raise money for WightAid, when Medina Tattoo returns to Medina Theatre on Sunday, November 3rd.

The Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band and The Rose & Thistle Pipes and Drums will perform alongside The White Rose Scottish Dancers, Medina Marching Band and the Royal British Legion Standard Bearers. An array of Island Talent will be performing throughout the afternoon, including the South Wight Youth Theatre, the Bloodstone Borders Morris and the Wight Hot Pipes. The compere for the afternoon is the Piano Man – Matt Black, the amazing talented pianist and comedian from Bournemouth. Adults £12, under 12s £5, from Medina Theatre on 823884. Show starts at 2pm.