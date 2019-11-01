Volunteers, fundraisers and remarkable Islanders were recognised in Isle of Wight Radio’s Local Heroes Awards, in October.

Islanders who go above and beyond for their local communities were nominated for awards by their friends, family, neighbours and colleagues and recognised in a ceremony at Cowes Yacht Haven.

The biggest award of the evening, sponsored by Wightfibre, went to John Phillips, founder and chairman of John’s Club. John’s Club provides social and recreational activities for disabled people, as well as people with learning difficulties and mental health issues. The club gives them opportunities to learn new skills, increase their independence and expand their knowledge.

Isle of Wight Radio presenter and one of the hosts for the evening, Georgie Carter, said: “Not only has John provided foster care to more than 80 children over the years, he also started a small group for disabled people and those with learning difficulties and mental health issues.

“It started with a pack of biscuits and a jar of coffee but it provided a safe environment which gave its members hope and security. Today John’s Club supports more than 200 people and it just recently secured a lottery grant to buy a new permanent premises, meaning it can grow and support even more.”

John said: “I feel honoured to receive this award and to know that our Island community believes in the work we do within John’s Club. I often doubt myself when funds are low and it often feels like we are treading water but seeing our members achieve so many things makes it all worthwhile.

“This award is not just for me but for all the people within John’s Club, especially the staff who give up their time and put a lot of effort so generously and our members who make it all worthwhile by believing in me and giving me their support.”

Other local heroes to pick up awards included WightSAR, who received the Emergency Service award, sponsored by Medina Food Service for their extraordinary efforts, supporting police with life-saving searches. Kathryn Grimes won the Fundraiser Award, sponsored by PC Consultants, for her charity, the Wight Brainy Bunch. In 2015, Kathryn’s husband Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour and the family soon discovered the lack of support on the Island for families in their situation. While caring for Mark, Kathryn set up the charity to offer financial support to other families affected by brain tumours. While the IW team from this year’s Island Games picked up the Sporting Achiever Award.

Paul Topping of Isle of Wight Radio said: “As your local radio station, we are proud to be celebrating people in our community who make the Island a remarkable place to live – from those who go above and beyond to help others to those who battle against the odds to succeed. Once again, we’ve been astounded by the huge number of nominations we’ve received.”

And the winner is…

1. Best Neighbour Award sponsored by Pittis: Pauline Evans

2. Emergency Service Award sponsored by Medina Food Service: WightSAR

3. Tourism Ambassador Award sponsored by Beacon Magazine: Derek Sandy

4. Sporting Achiever Award sponsored by 1Leisure: Team Isle of Wight from this year’s Island Games

5. Customer Service Award sponsored by WRS Systems: Vera Mircescu

6. Fundraiser Award sponsored by PC Consultants: Kathryn Grimes, from the Wight Brainy Bunch

7. Inspirational Leader Award sponsored by IFPL: Luke Kerr

9. Making a Difference in the Community Award sponsored by Island Roads: Dot Perrett

9. Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Fidelity International: Liz Bell

10. Volunteer Award sponsored by Mountbatten: Jackie Ramage and Hugh Griffiths

11. Inspirational Young Person Award sponsored Solent Youth Services: Verity Baird

12. Carer Award sponsored by Charmes Care: The team from Care in the Garden

13. Overall Local Hero Award sponsored by Wightfibre: John Phillips