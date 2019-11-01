Cancer charity launches Frosty 5K

A frosty fun run for all the family will raise money for Wessex Cancer Trust on Sunday, November 24th.

The five kilometre run will be held on the grounds of Tapnell Farm, after it has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Runners will head through a succession of interactive displays, including a cosy log cabin, a 15m corridor of waving snowmen, an icy fog zone and an 8m Arctic igloo lit up by icicles. There will also be a Winter Village with festive food, Christmas music and a giant snow globe for photos. Runners will have the option of completing

one or two laps of a 2.5km circular course, so it’s not too gruelling for little legs.

All money raised from the event will go to the IW branch of Wessex Cancer Trust to help Islanders affected by cancer.

Sign up at www.wessexcancer.org.uk/frosty5k.