Are you an Isle of Wight landlord?

Do you like the idea of guaranteed rent payments and hassle-free property rental?

New Ryde business, Isle Stay offers a full property management service, with guaranteed rent for one to five years. The company provides short-term accommodation

on the Island, working alongside agents and landlords to provide the perfect solution to letting property. Perhaps you know a landlord who would appreciate the peace of mind of knowing they’ll receive their rent payments no matter what happens. Isle Stay pays £500 for landlord referrals.

“We treat your house like it’s one of our own.”

As a landlord himself, Isle Stay Director Salim Miah, knows the costs and hassle associated with letting properties. Salim is an Island-born and bred property investor with

various businesses in the retail and hospitality sector, as well as vast experience in short term accommodation. Isle Stay is partnering up with local landlords, offering market-value rent for their properties, no management fees, a contribution towards repair costs, a hands-off service for landlords and many more benefits. Landlords are sure to find Isle Stay’s landlord scheme profitable for their property portfolio. Letting agents can also benefit considerably by recouping income lost to the tenant fee ban. The company is compliant with all necessary regulations and prides itself on its customer satisfaction.

Visit www.islestay.co.uk to find out how Isle Stay can help you. Email: [email protected]