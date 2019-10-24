Get ready for panto season

A modern day adaption of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table will be showing at Freshwater Memorial Hall in December.

The pantomime, written by West Wight resident Kelly Daniel and performed by The New Strolling Players, will be filled with plenty of local humour to delight families of all ages in the run up to Christmas. From the 12th-14th December, performances will be held at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday 14th at 2.30pm. Tickets are £7 per adult and £5 per child, or £20 per family. Available from The Cabin in Freshwater, Orchard Brothers in Freshwater and Blue in Yarmouth.