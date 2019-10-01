Jack Up Christmas
For the ultimate retro party, Jack Up Christmas is coming to Lower Hyde in Shanklin on November 22nd and 23rd. Eighties aficionados and lovers of Nineties dance groove will be boogieing the night away with Dario G and Urban Cookie Collective on the Friday and The Fizz, formerly known as Bucks Fizz, performing their greatest hits on the Saturday. The fun doesn’t stop there, with a playlist of party anthems continuing until 1am. Tickets are £15 per night. Buy online at jackupchristmas.co.uk or from Lower Hyde reception. 18+ only.