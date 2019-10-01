IW Prison Staff among first to study new course



Three pioneering health care support workers from the IW will be among the first to study for a Nursing Associate Higher Apprenticeship delivered by The Open University (OU) and Care UK.

Rhiannon Harbour, who works in HMP IW’s inpatient wing, and her two colleagues have been specially selected due to their aptitude and determination. Rhiannon and her colleagues will be joined by eight others who are employed across more than 40 prisons and young offender establishments, where healthcare services are provided by Care UK’s Health in Justice division.

Rhiannon said: “I am very excited to be part of the first cohort. I always wanted to train as a nursing associate. However, as a single mother, I could not afford to go to university full-time.

“This is course is ideal. I get to keep doing the job I love while training for the job I always wanted. I started work in a care home for people living with dementia. Those skills have already helped to support people in the prison.

“It is wonderful to know that, as I train, I will be able to support more and more people, both patients and my colleagues.”