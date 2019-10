The sixth Harp on Wight International Festival takes place from October 25th to 29th. Among those performing and teaching are leading harpists Grainne Hambly (Ireland), Aile Robertson (Scotland) and Monika Stadler (Austria). Concerts take place at Ryde Methodist Church where there will also be a wonderful free exhibition of harps made by national manufacturers. For full details of the festival please visit www.harponwight.co.uk