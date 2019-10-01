Calendar Girls Bare All for Cancer Charity

The Isle of Wight’s very own calendar girls are baring all to raise money for the Island branch of Wessex Cancer Trust.



Eleven IW ladies teamed up to create a cheeky 2020 calendar, featuring familiar Island scenes and humorous props, in a one-day photoshoot in May.

The calendar was the brainchild of Michelle Walton, who said: “Many of my friends and family have come to the stage in our lives where we have been touched by cancer. I wanted to do something to show my support and, with my passion for photography, came up with the idea of a Calendar Girls-style shoot.

“My friend, Bob Smith, is a brilliant portrait photographer and agreed to take the photos.

“However, the biggest challenge was recruiting the Calendar Girls, who were understandably nervous to be getting naked for photos to be seen by strangers…taken by a guy.

“It turned out to be a creative, empowering experience for the ladies, who were buzzing after the shoot!

“We all agreed we wanted to raise money for a cancer charity but chose Wessex Cancer Trust because of the benefits to Island residents.”

The calendar is on sale at Wessex Cancer Trust’s support centre in Lugley Street, Newport, Scarrots Lane Bakery and Zen Spa in St James’s Street, Newport, Lancasters Estate Agents in Cowes and Shalfleet Village Stores for £10.

It is also available online at www.wessexcancer.org.uk/ calendargirls2020