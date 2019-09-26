Plans to Improve Health Care on the Isle of Wight

Supporting people to live healthy, independent lives is at the heart of an ambitious three-year plan to improve health and care on the Island.



The Isle of Wight Health and Care Plan is a shared vision between the NHS and the local authority to empower people to live more independently.

The focus of the plan is to help keep people out of hospital and avoid permanent admissions into care, wherever possible.

More than £800,000 is to be invested in community services to support people in their own homes as part of their recovery after a stay in hospital. This money will also be used to place district nurses and therapists into A&E so they work alongside the social worker who has been based there for several months, and who has effectively diverted people from away from an unnecessary admission into hospital.

Maggie Oldham, chief executive of IW NHS Trust, said the investment is good news for Islanders: “It shows we are serious about bringing health and social care services more closely together, looking after people much closer to home and helping them to live healthy, independent lives.”

The NHS IW Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), IW NHS Trust and IW Council will continue to work together to invest in community services and transform the way services are provided.

The Isle of Wight Health and Care Plan sets out priorities for the next three years and describes the changes people can expect to see.

It includes a pledge to increase the number of permanent clinical staff working within the NHS — while reducing reliance on expensive agency workers — and a commitment to keep off-Island travel for services to a minimum. The document also sets out the vision for mental health services on the Island, which are being redesigned to provide support tailored to the needs of the individual.

Maggie MacIsaac, chief executive of Hampshire and IW Partnership of CCGs, said the plan would not only improve health and care services, but make them more effective and efficient by making sure funds were spent in the right places to address the needs of the Island’s community.

“We all have a common goal and aim — that’s to improve health and care for people — and we are committed to working both with organisations on and off the Island to draw on the benefits of bringing in as much care, knowledge and experience, as possible.

“Helping people stay out of hospital, by ensuring they have the right networks of care in place around them, is central to our vision, as this not only helps improve the quality of their overall experience but reduces our reliance on more costly, inpatient hospital care.”