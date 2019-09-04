September 2019

In this months issue we are supporting ‘Go Yellow’ with Mountbatten on the 4th October.

News form your area and the man behind the music interview with Lewis Berry by John Hannam.

This months island story is about Wight in Bloom which is a celebration of our garden isle and all those that work hard to maintain it.

Also in this months issue, not only do we have our ever popular Spot the Difference, we also have a wordsearch competition.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

September Beacon 2019 – West Wight

September Beacon 2019 – Central & North

September Beacon 2019 – East Wight

September Beacon 2019 – South Wight