Recipe of the Month: Lemon Drizzle

We’re celebrating this year’s Mountbatten Hospice ‘Go Yellow Day’ with a delicious Lemon Drizzle Cake.
Ingredients
Four eggs
225g sifted self-raising flour
225g softened unsalted butter
225g caster sugar
Grated zest of one lemon
For the drizzle topping
One and a half lemons, juiced
85g caster sugar
Instructions
Preheat the oven to gas mark 4.
Beat the butter and sugar until creamy, before adding the eggs one at a time.
Add the flour and lemon zest and mix well.
Line a tin with greaseproof paper before pouring in the mixture.
Bake for 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted through the middle comes out clean.
Allow the cake to cool in the tin, while mixing together the caster sugar and lemon juice in a separate bowl.
Use a skewer to pierce holes in the cake, then pour over the drizzle mixture.
Remove once the cake is completely cooled and enjoy.