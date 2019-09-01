Recipe of the Month: Lemon Drizzle

We’re celebrating this year’s Mountbatten Hospice ‘Go Yellow Day’ with a delicious Lemon Drizzle Cake.

Ingredients

Four eggs

225g sifted self-raising flour

225g softened unsalted butter

225g caster sugar

Grated zest of one lemon

For the drizzle topping

One and a half lemons, juiced

85g caster sugar



Instructions

Preheat the oven to gas mark 4.

Beat the butter and sugar until creamy, before adding the eggs one at a time.

Add the flour and lemon zest and mix well.

Line a tin with greaseproof paper before pouring in the mixture.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted through the middle comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the tin, while mixing together the caster sugar and lemon juice in a separate bowl.

Use a skewer to pierce holes in the cake, then pour over the drizzle mixture.

Remove once the cake is completely cooled and enjoy.