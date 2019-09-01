Love where you live

Designed to fire the imagination and provide inspiration on interiors, Studio Long Lane is a stylish and inviting space.

The relaxed studio and store offers the perfect showcase for our unique blend of home furnishings and tiles. You’ll find a carefully curated collection of stunning furniture, tiles, paints and home accessories – textiles from Sweden, lighting from the Netherlands, handmade British sofas, paints and ceramics all mix happily together in a textural palette. “I’ve been pretty much obsessed with interiors and all things vintage for as long as I can remember,” said Victoria Connor, of Studio Long Lane.

“After working alongside my husband, Adam, at Long Lane Carpets and Flooring, it seemed only natural to offer our customers beautiful finishing touches, to complete their homes. Studio Long Lane is the fulfilment of a dream to curate a collection of vintage and industrial originality with modern design and Scandinavian influence.”

Our two showrooms are here to make your home sing. Only 100 yards apart, we can offer our experience and friendly advice to create the living spaces you dream of. Whether that’s a bespoke light fitting, stain-free Carpet, a statement rug, encaustic tiles or kitchen flooring, Long Lane Carpets and Flooring AND Studio Long Lane are the perfect, inspirational spaces to get creative and pull together the perfect interior design package.

Long Lane Carpets and Flooring:

Long Lane Carpets and Flooring showcases the very best in carpets, design flooring and wood flooring, including the complete design range Amtico, Karndean and Harvey Maria. Alongside our selected range of solid and engineered wood flooring you’ll find a carefully considered blend of floor coverings, including quirky patterned wool carpets from Alternative Flooring and beautiful textured sisal and natural flooring from Kersaint Cobb and Crucial Trading. As well as stain-free, man-made Carpets from Cormar to luxurious silk carpets from Westex, there’s something to suit every style and budget.

All Installations are carried out by our own team of qualified fitters and we take great pride in the high level of customer care we provide. From the moment you contact us to the after sales of the finished installation, you can be assured of expert support and service throughout.

Studio Long Lane:

With our extensive product ranges, highly skilled team of fitters and creative, knowledgeable staff, Studio Long Lane provides a complete, personalised Interior design service.

What’s more, it’s a service tailored to your individual needs, whether that’s for your home or your business.

We create stylish, modern and comfortable interiors drawing on Scandinavian and vintage style. We curate inspiring interiors that not only suit your space but also you lifestyle- from interior styling advice to complete home makeovers, we can help to create your ideal home, with a look beyond your imagination

Pop over to Studio Long Lane to take a look at our velvet furniture, rattan style, encaustic tiles, paints and interior accessories or to discuss any interior styling projects.

Or stop by at Long Lane Carpets and Flooring where our friendly knowledgeable team will be more than happy to help you with all your flooring needs.

Long Lane Newport Isle of Wight PO30 2NW – studiolonglane.co.uk – (01983) 301037