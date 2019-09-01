Gas safety regulations for landlords

Did you know as a holiday let provider you have to follow the same rules as a long-term landlord? These rulings also apply to holiday parks and lodges. When it comes to gas safety in your holiday let, here are the key areas you need to be aware of.

Who needs a gas safety certificate?

You, as the landlord, are responsible for the safety of your guests and are required, by law, to hold a valid Gas Safety Certificate.

What is a Gas Safety Certificate and when is it required?

As well as having gas appliances regularly maintained and serviced by a Gas Safe registered engineer, you are legally required to obtain a Gas Safety Certificate, also referred to as a CP12.

A Gas Safety Certificate provides details of your latest inspection by a Gas Safe registered engineer. It will cover all items checked during the inspection. These are required when there are gas appliances in your property (or grounds) and the inspection will assess the safety of appliances, flues and pipework.

How to obtain Gas Safety Certificate?

Gas safety Certificates can only be issued by a Gas Safe registered engineer after an inspection.

How often do you need to renew your Gas Safety Certificate?

You will need to renew your Gas Safety Certificate every 12 months and this will require another inspection by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

What do you do with your Gas Safety Certificate?

You are required to keep your certificates for a minimum of two years; however, it is good practice to keep a record of all your certificates. A copy of your certificate must be displayed in a prominent place where your guests will see it. It must also indicate how they can obtain a copy.

