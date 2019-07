Come along on Friday, August 16th for The Red Funnel Fireworks at Cowes Week.

Jump on board the Red Funnel party boat and enjoy a 3-hour round trip from East Cowes, with a night of 80s and 90s fun and entertainment, hosted by Paul and Georgie from Isle of Wight Radio’s Topping in the Morning.

Find out more and book your tickets at www.iwradio.co.uk.