Isle of Wight Summer Carnivals

Saturday 3rd August – Freshwater, Colwell Common at 2pm

Tuesday 6th August – Shanklin Children’s Carnival, Palmerston Road at 2pm

Wednesday 7th August – Shanklin Main Carnival, Popham Road at 7pm

Thursday 8th August – Cowes Main Carnival, Crossfield Avenue at 7pm

Saturday 10th August – Shanklin Illuminated Carnival, Popham Road at 9.15pm

Wednesday 14th August – Ventnor Children’s Carnival, Dudley Road at Midday

Wednesday 14th August – Ventnor Main Carnival, Albert Street at 7pm

Saturday 17th August – Ventnor Illuminated Carnival, Albert Street at 9pm

Thursday 22nd August – Newport Illuminated Carnival, Matalan Car Park at 9pm

Saturday 24th August – Cowes Illuminated Carnival, Crossfield Avenue at 9pm

Monday 26th August – St Helens, The Green at 6.30pm

Wednesday 28th August – Ryde Children’s Carnival, Upper Dover Street at 3pm

Wednesday 28th August – Sandown Illuminated Carnival, Culver Parade at 8.30pm

Thursday 29th August – Ryde Main Carnival, The Esplanade at 6.30pm

Saturday 31st August – Ryde Illuminated Carnival, The Esplanade at 8.30pm

