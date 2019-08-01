Isle of Wight Summer Carnivals

Saturday 3rd August – Freshwater, Colwell Common at 2pm
Tuesday 6th August – Shanklin Children’s Carnival, Palmerston Road at 2pm
Wednesday 7th August – Shanklin Main Carnival, Popham Road at 7pm
Thursday 8th August – Cowes Main Carnival, Crossfield Avenue at 7pm
Saturday 10th August – Shanklin Illuminated Carnival, Popham Road at 9.15pm
Wednesday 14th August – Ventnor Children’s Carnival, Dudley Road at Midday
Wednesday 14th August – Ventnor Main Carnival, Albert Street at 7pm
Saturday 17th August – Ventnor Illuminated Carnival, Albert Street at 9pm
Thursday 22nd August – Newport Illuminated Carnival, Matalan Car Park at 9pm
Saturday 24th August – Cowes Illuminated Carnival, Crossfield Avenue at 9pm
Monday 26th August – St Helens, The Green at 6.30pm
Wednesday 28th August – Ryde Children’s Carnival, Upper Dover Street at 3pm
Wednesday 28th August – Sandown Illuminated Carnival, Culver Parade at 8.30pm
Thursday 29th August – Ryde Main Carnival, The Esplanade at 6.30pm
Saturday 31st August – Ryde Illuminated Carnival, The Esplanade at 8.30pm