Golden games for Team IW

Sporting heroes from the Isle of Wight enjoyed a hugely successful Island Games in Gibraltar.

The team returned from the week-long event with 34 medals, including 11 gold, eight more than the overall total won in Gotland two years ago.

Alongside the medals, many competitors achieved new personal bests and surprise results.

“It was a privilege to be part of the team,” said chairman Martin Goodall. “To witness the dedication of the competitors across all 12 sports we competed in was humbling and I saw no less than 100 percent effort from everyone all week.

“When you see people training all winter, in all weathers, early in the morning or late at night, then to stand alongside them to witness their success or failure was very emotional.

“This was one of the best games I’ve ever attended and I think our team can be very proud of what they achieved.”

Highlights included a gold medal in the ladies’ half-marathon for Charlie Metcalfe – the first ever Island woman to win the event.

Dan Eckersley retained his 3,000m steeplechase title before winning bronze in the 5,000m and James Forman won gold in the 400m men’s hurdles.

Judo sisters Emily and Hannah Niven, aged 18 and 16, won gold in their respective events, before their team-mate Dan Blinkhorn won the men’s open category.

The Island’s shooters impressed, with golds for sisters Imogen and Shelley Moss, Matt Reed, Perron Phipps, Dom Cowen, Andy Whittall and Richard Clifton in their respective disciplines.

Team bronze medals were won in squash and table tennis and the Island’s swimmers won five medals, including two silvers for Abi Lacey.

“It was also great to see sports winning medals for the first time in a few games,” said Martin.

“Judo, squash and table tennis haven’t won medals for some games so it was great for the profile of their sport they achieved success this time.”

The Island’s MP Bob Seely sent the team a congratulatory message and the athletes enjoyed an open-top bus parade during Newport Carnival recently.

The next Island Games take place in Guernsey in 2021.