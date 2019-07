SailGP, the fastest sail racing in the world, flies into the UK on August 10th and 11th as an official feature event of this year’s Cowes Week.

The stretch between Cowes Green and Egypt Point will be an unbeatable focal point for watching the live action with big screens, live commentary, exhibits and much more. Families will also be able to enjoy a weekend of free entertainment at the Cowes SailGP Race Village.

See sailGP.com/Cowes