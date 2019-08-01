Big birthday for Wolverton

Wolverton Manor Garden Fair will celebrate its 20th anniversary during this year’s event, on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st.

The traditional garden fair, at Wolverton Manor in Shorwell, is packed full of fun and entertainment for all the family and raises money for a number of local causes.

Visitors can explore more than 100 arts and craft stalls, as well as a variety of specialist Island and mainland garden nursery stalls, displaying a diverse range of plants, flowers and gardenalia.

There will be dog shows, wildlife/conservation experts, alpacas and donkeys, poultry exhibits, wood carving, traditional wool spinning, archery, falconry displays, kayaking on the moat, tree climbing, vintage and military vehicles, vintage fairground amusements, magic shows, live music and lots more.

Guests will also be entertained by Elizabethan re-enactors, who bring dancing, cooking and crafts from the past back to life. A wide range of foods and drinks will be available.

Last year, the event raised £22,000 for Age UK IW, as well as £800 each for other Island charities, including The Foodbank, Cowes Sea Scouts, Wight Brainy Bunch, Care in the Garden and The Salvation Army.

Daily admission is £7 per adult, or £5 when purchased in advance. Children under 14 go free. Tickets are available from the County Press office, Waterstones and The Village Shop, Brighstone. For more information call 301343.