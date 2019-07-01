Osborne Horse Trials offer

This fast-paced family equestrian event takes place at Osborne on July 23rd and 24th.

One of the biggest sporting events on the Island, there’s equestrian action, a Victorian funfair, street food, bars and dog shows plus access to Queen Victoria’s Beach, Swiss Cottage and Gardens.

BEDE Events is offering all Beacon readers a special 25% discount on gate prices for both days. Your online code is Beacon25. See www.bede-events.co.uk/tickets