Every Thursday throughout August, The Needles is bringing you the largest pyrotechnical, fire and firework display to hit the south coast in years – and entry is free!

This year’s show will be themed on The Greatest Showman with a distinct circus feel. You can also expect to see 2019 Britain’s Got Talent contestant Derek Sandy performing every Thursday, alongside live circus acts, bands, fire performers and many more. As if that wasn’t enough, The Needles will also be hosting a plastics recycling programme on event days and you could be in wit h a chance to walk away with a mountain bike, Xbox or Playstation. Set in heritage coastline and offering a range of attractions for all, The Needles is a must visit. Among its most popular attractions is the spectacular chairlift to the

beach, which provides marvellous views of the Island’s famous landmark and naturally coloured sand cliffs. On the beach, there’s the opportunity to take a boat trip for a closer look at the dramatic rocks and lighthouse. Back at the cliff top, visit the sand shop and create your own unique sand souvenir, while at Alum Bay Glass you can watch skilled glassblowers making beautiful glassware. For those with a sweet tooth, master sweet makers demonstrate the art of traditional sweet making at the Isle of Wight Sweet Manufactory. There are so many fun things to do and the kids will love it! New for 2019 is the Dino

Jeep Safari and there’s also the Victorian carousel, tea cups, water walkerz, Jurassic Golf and the amazing 4D cinema! The park has full catering and retail facilities including a licensed tearoom.

MUSIC & MAGIC IN THE SKIES 2019 – SPECIAL ‘FREE’ EVENT FOR FURTHER DETAILS ON LINE UPS AND PERFORMERS PLEASE VISIT THENEEDLES.CO.UK/EVENTS