Million Dollar Bash to celebrate iconic festival

A one-day festival at the County Showground will mark the golden anniversary of the 1969 IW Festival.

‘Million Dollar Bash’ will take place on Saturday, August 31st, exactly half a century on from the iconic festival that featured Bob Dylan, The Who, Free, Joe Cocker and other musicians, drawing 150,000 fans to Woodside Bay.

The star-packed bill will include many who played on the same stage as Dylan all those years ago, including Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle, alongside Wishbone Ash, Dylancentric, Blair Dunlop and many others. More names from the ‘69 festival will be announced soon.

Million Dollar Bash is the latest celebration organised by All Wight Now, the group dedicated to honouring the original 1968-70 festivals. All Wight Now’s founding chairman Andy Knight said: “It’s about the music, the memories and the legacy.”

The Bash will be an all-day family-friendly festival. There will also be performances from leading poets, an exhibition of the original 1969 IW sound gear and a photographic exhibition of Charles Everest’s festival photography, curated by his son, Neil. Acclaimed sculptor Guy Portelli will showcase his sculpture of Bob Dylan and a glass mosaic panel featuring handprints contributed by many of the festival artists.

To accompany the Million Dollar Bash, a new book: Bob Dylan at the Isle of Wight, 1969, illustrated with many historic photographs from the event, has been published by Medina Publishing. Author Bill Bradshaw tells the story of the remarkable event, drawing on the testimonies of those who organised it, those who starred in it and those who were there to witness it.

