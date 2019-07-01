Family-friendly throwback music festival.

This year’s hotly anticipated Jack Up The Summer festival takes place at its new centrally-located site, North Fairlee Farm in Newport. Now in its seventh year, enjoy feel-good party hits from the 80s and 90s, including Haircut 100’s Nick Heyward, Heaven 17, Strangler’s frontman Hugh Cornwell, Aswad and many more iconic 80s names on Saturday 10th. On Sunday 11th, two of the biggest boy bands from the 90s; East 17 and 911, pop-punk band Republica, Space, Phats & Small and Noasis. Bad Manners and Ska’d For Life will battle it out on stage on Friday 9th, in ‘Ultimate Ska Wars.’

www.jackupthesummer.co.uk