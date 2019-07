Back by popular demand, the Isle of Wight Gin Festival returns again this Cowes Week (August 9th – 17th) at Northwood House in Cowes.

Gin lovers can enjoy up to 100 boutique and unique gins from across the world during the ten-day event, all served to perfection from the festival bar from 12pm ‘til late. See more information at

www.northwoodhouse.org