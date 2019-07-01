Isle of Wight Festival Review 2019

Wellies were required but no amount of rain could ruin the party at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Celebrating 50 years since Bob Dylan played the iconic event, this year’s festival had a Summer of 69 theme, with several acts paying tribute to his work.

Among them was George Ezra, who performed Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright, and Keane’s Tom Chaplin, who gave a mesmerising rendition of Blowing in the Wind.

As ever, the line up was diverse with the headliners, Noel Gallagher, George Ezra, Fatboy Slim and Biffy Clyro, ensuring every musical taste was met.

Whoever graces the stage, the IW Festival has an enviable knack of creating an atmosphere like no other.

This was never more evident than during the mass singalong to anthems such as Richard Ashcroft’s Bittersweet Symphony, Noel Gallagher’s Don’t Look Back in Anger and the dancing frenzy that ensued during Fatboy Slim’s Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat.

The likes of Rick Astley and Madness proved the perfect afternoon crowd pleasers, while chart-topping acts like Sigala and Jax Jones made the Big Top bulge.

Islanders got their time to shine, with a long list of acts playing the Kashmir Cafe, Electro Love and the Platform One Stage, while Lauran Hibberd and Sub Pacific got the incredible chance to open the Big Top and Main Stage to thousands on Sunday.

Organisers were dealt a blow when the last-minute no show by Jess Glynne disappointed Sunday’s young crowd but it didn’t take away from what was another wonderful weekend.

Keane were tasked with closing proceedings in the Big Top on the Sunday and a set full of singalong hits ensured 50,000 festival goers went home happy.