LOCAL HEROES 2019

Celebrating the Island’s heroes!

We’re looking for local heroes! Here’s the opportunity for YOU to show your appreciation for one of the Isle of Wight’s local heroes!

Perhaps you know someone inspirational who you think deserves recognition. Or maybe you admire someone who has worked tirelessly over the past year to raise funds for charity.

It could be that you genuinely believe you have the best neighbour anyone could possibly ask for, or you know an inspirational leader, or a person who has made a significant difference in the community.

If you do, then here is your chance to say a BIG thank you!

The annual Isle of Wight Radio’s Local Hero Awards are being held in October and Isle of Wight Radio is looking for nominations for members of our community who deserve recognition!

To nominate your local hero, visit iwradio.co.uk. Nominations open July 2019.

Wightfibre support Local Heroes