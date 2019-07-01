Dash and Splash 2019

Dash & Splash returns for its fifth year on Sunday, July 28th.

The unique 5k run/walk along Sandown Bay starts from Shanklin Rowing Club when the tide is at its lowest at 2pm.

Runners will head along the sand and over the groynes towards Yaverland Seafront, before the tide comes in. There will be some splashing, but plenty of fun and money raised for Challenge & Adventure. All entrants will be given a medal. Entry is £10 per adult, and £5 per child. Under 11 year olds must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Register at www.dashandsplash.org.uk