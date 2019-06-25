Get set for a fun-filled July with a long list of events to look forward to.

Summer’s finally in full swing, the school holidays are looming fast and the Island’s carnival season gets underway in Newport on July 25th.

All we need now is the arrival of some good weather…about time too!

As well as a jam-packed At Your Leisure feature, highlighting some of the many things to see and do this month, our July edition focuses on the high hopes of Island athletes who are participating in this year’s Island Games.

More than 100 members of Team Isle of Wight head out to Gibraltar on July 6th to compete in 12 sports.

These Islanders are truly dedicated to the cause, undertaking gruelling training schedules and fundraising to make their trip possible so, on behalf of the Beacon, I’d like to wish them the best of luck! The Island is behind you all the way!

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

EAST WIGHT

SOUTH WIGHT

WEST WIGHT

CENTRAL NORTH

