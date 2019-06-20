Seaview’s stage and television actor Graham Pountney, who has been a regular visitor to the Island since he was a schoolboy, is bringing his brand new Theatre Revival production of Summer Love to Newport’s Quay Arts Centre on June 26 and 27.

This show features three short plays, two of which, Hang Up and Days Like These, were written by the Island’s late Oscar winner Anthony Minghella. The third is called The Weatherman, from the pen of Giles Cole.

Graham Pountney is also directing the production. His past television acting credits include Peak Practice, New Tricks, Goodbye Mr Chips, EastEnders and Hannay. He was also a cast regular in Howard’s Way, in which he played powerboat driver Mark Foster.