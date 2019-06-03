It’s June and one thing’s for sure, there’s no shortage of things to see and places to be this month.

From the Round the Island race and Ryde’s Mardi Gras, every sense can be satisfied and taste tantalised – and that’s without even considering the matter of a works famous music festival arriving on our shores.

Yes, festival fever is upon us once again, and the likes of Noel Gallagher, George Ezra, Fatboy Slim and Madness are preparing to grace the stage at the famous Isle of Wight Festival.

Find out who the inspirational winners were at this years Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight Awards, John Hannam has a Q&A with former islander and TV star Stephen Wright, lifestyle with Emily Wells and our ever popular ‘Spot the Difference’.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

June Beacon 2019 – West Wight

June Beacon 2019 – Central & North

June Beacon 2019 – East Wight

June Beacon 2019 – South Wight