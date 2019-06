A 26.5-mile night walk across the IW takes place on June 29th.

Join Challenge & Adventure and GP Sport for the trek between The Needles and Yaverland Bay or take on the half or family routes. The half takes place between The Needles and Carisbrooke Castle or from the castle to Yaverland – 14 miles. The family challenge takes place between The Needles and Freshwater Bay – 4 miles. Register now at www.gpsport.org/event/challenge-the-wight-2019/