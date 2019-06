For a day of nostalgia and fun, head to Northwood At War on Saturday, June 22nd.

Wight Military and Heritage Museum in Northwood is hosting the fun day, which features the Bunker Girls, Mata Haris, on/off-road vehicle displays, re-enactments, themed stalls and more.

Entry is £8 for adults, children go free and admission to the museum is included.

There is also a gift shop and cafe. The event runs from 10am to 4.30pm.