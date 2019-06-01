Stellar line up for Wight Proms

Wight Proms returns to Northwood House this August with another star-studded line up.

The four-day festival of comedy, cinema, music and musicals takes place from August 29th to September 1st.

On the bill are comedy legends Alan Davies and Shappi Khorsandi, West-End star Ruthie Henshall and soprano Lesley Garrett CBE, who will perform at the event’s Last Wight of the Proms.

New for this year is an outdoor cinema, screening The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing. visit

www.wightproms.co.uk for tickets.